South African police arrest 5 people on cannibalism charges
JOHANNESBURG – South African police and media say five people have been arrested on charges including murder and possession of human body parts after one of them walked into a police station, said he was tired of eating human flesh and produced part of a human leg and a hand.
Police spokeswoman Thembeka Mbhele said Wednesday that the suspects have been arrested since Friday around the farming town of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal province. She says the arrest of the man who entered the police station led to the other arrests and the recovery of more body parts.
RELATED: Florida cannibals didn’t discover breakthrough diet secret
Local media say one suspect is believed to be a traditional healer.
The News24 media outlet quotes local official Mthembeni Majola as saying some residents confessed to eating human flesh provided by the suspect.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.