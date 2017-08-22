Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Andrew Harris and Matt Nichols snag performers of the week honours

After beating the previously undefeated Edmonton Eskimos the Winnipeg Blue Bombers grabbed two-thirds of the Shaw CFL Top Performers of the Week awards.

The CFL announced on Tuesday that both running back Andrew Harris and quarterback Matt Nichols were named as the top performers for week nine.

Harris, 30, pulled off a rare double-triple in their win over the Eskies. He eclipsed the century mark in both rushing yards and receiving yards for the first time in his career. Harris racked up 105 yards rushing while also hauling in eight passes for another 120 yards. He was the first running back in the CFL since 2010 to achieve triple digits in both rushing and receiving yards.

Charles Roberts was the last Blue Bombers’ player to complete the feat back in 2002.

Nichols, 30, completed 32 of his 40 pass attempts for an 80 per cent completion percentage. He threw for a season best 390 yards with one touchdown while rushing for another TD.

Toronto Argonauts receiver S.J. Green was also named as a top performer after recording 145 yards receiving while scoring a pair of touchdowns in their victory over the Montreal Alouettes.

The Bombers also snagged two of the three performers of the week nods back in week seven.