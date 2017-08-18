Winnipeg Blue Bombers upend first place Edmonton Eskimos

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers handed the CFL-leading Edmonton Eskimos their first loss of the season on Thursday by beating them 33-26 at Investors Group Field.

Winnipeg dominated the first half, outscoring the Eskimos 17-3. The Bombers also logged 20:11 in time of possession to Edmonton’s 9:49.

Bombers kicker Justin Medlock opened the scoring with a 22-yard field goal a little more than six minutes into the game. Dan LeFevour carried in a touchdown from a yard out in the second quarter to add to Winnipeg’s lead. Chris Randle stopped a late Eskimos drive not long after by intercepting Mike Reilly at Edmonton’s 43 yard line. The Bombers transformed the turnover into a touchdown when Matt Nichols completed a 25-yard pass to Darvin Adams with nine seconds to play in the half.

Edmonton’s only points in the first two quarters came from a Hugh O’Neill 31-yard field goal.

The Eskimos stormed out of the break by scoring a major 3:27 into the second half. Kenny Stafford hauled in a 40-yard Reilly pass to bring Edmonton within seven. Winnipeg replied with a Nichols one-yard touchdown run a little less than three minutes later. The score was aided by Andrew Harris who had two catches for 36 yards in the drive. The Bombers running back put up 120 receiving yards and 105 rushing yards on the night. It’s the first time in his eight-year CFL career the Winnipegger eclipsed the century mark in both categories in a single game.

Edmonton inched back within seven points thanks to a Duke Williams 33-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter.

Medlock split the uprights twice before Reilly ran in a one-yard touchdown mid-way through the fourth to make it a 30-23 ballgame. Winnipeg eventually walked away with a fourth straight victory after the two teams traded field goals in the final minutes of the game.

Nichols completed 32 of 40 passes for 390 yards. Across the field, Reilly went 20-for-33 to finish with 356 yards.

Bombers receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino left the game after getting hurt during the first half. Matt Coates had three catches for 32 yards in his replacement. Edmonton lost receiver Vidal Hazelton, offensive lineman J.S. Roy and linebacker Korey Jones to injuries. The Eskimos entered the night with 20 players in the infirmary including several starters.

A total of 30,554 people took in Thursday’s tilt at Investors Group Field. It was the highest attended Bombers home game this season.