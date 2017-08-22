5 careers you can have without a college diploma or university degree

College and university isn’t for everyone, but many of us are led to believe that without a degree our chances of getting a decent-paying job or cultivating a successful career are next to none.

That simply isn’t true, Arturo Gallo, content manager at Monster Canada, says.

“Degrees or diplomas aren’t always needed to land a job because skill sets and requirements vary from industry to industry,” he says. “Ultimately, it’s all up to the job seeker and their personal goals. If attending college or university will help in reaching those goals, it’s likely the best fit. However, there are many decent jobs that don’t need a college or university degree.”

In fact, a lot of these jobs can be obtained by going through apprenticeship programs, online courses and certifications, Gallo says.

“These types of education options are different from college and university degrees in that they are specific to industries and technical skill sets,” Gallo explains. “Apprenticeships and certifications are often a shorter time commitment than university and college too.”

So what are some of those careers you can score without a degree or diploma?

1. Records manager

Median annual salary: $65,200

What it is: “If you are extremely organized and detail-oriented, a career as a records manager may be for you,” Gallo says. “Responsible for overseeing and organizing documents, you could work in a variety of environments, from businesses to school districts.”

There are a few ways to achieve this career.

“Though hard work could secure a place for you within this field, candidates must have at least a high school diploma and are usually required to hold a diploma of vocational or technical studies in administration or a related sector,” he says. “There are also various seminars and certifications you can take to continue learning.”

2. Safety co-ordinator

Median annual salary: $66,100

What it is: “If you have an interest in construction, infrastructure and safety, perhaps you would be well-suited to the career of a safety coordinator,” Gallo says. “Responsible for safety training, inspection and various other construction site tasks, a skilled safety co-ordinator could find work on most major construction projects.”

To do this, Gallo recommends the following: “If you have a high school diploma, three years of experience on a construction site and have successfully completed the health and safety courses required to become a construction safety officer (CSO), you are on your way,” Gallo explains.

3. Web content specialist

Median annual salary: $63,800

What it is: “If you have an eye for copy editing and enjoy writing, you might enjoy a career as a web content specialist,” Gallo points out. “The fast-paced industry can also offer you a variety and fast growth potential.”

According to Gallo, this profession can be largely self-taught.

“Learn the latest in web design, programming and blogging platforms and start setting up websites for friends. Build a portfolio and get your foot in the door,” he says.

4. Dance teacher/creative performer

Median annual salary: $61,300

What it is: “Sometimes the best solution to life’s troubles is to perform them,” Gallo says. “As a teacher or performer, you will be able to teach this philosophy to students of all ages. Whether you imagine yourself leading 10 tiny tots in tutus or performing at conferences or weddings, a career is possible without a degree.”

5. Truck driver

Median annual salary: $45,900

What it is: “If you’re a trucker, the magic of an open roadway sends a shiver down your spine,” Gallo says. “Shifting gears and making turns that a typical car driver would be terrified of give you an adrenaline rush.”

To be a truck driver, no education is needed for you to qualify for the job, Gallo says.

“No need to get an advanced degree here, though you’ll have to get an appropriate commercial license,” he says. “Usually the more time you spend on the road, the higher your pay.”