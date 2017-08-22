George, Amal Clooney donate $1M grant to fight hate groups

Following the tragic events that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month, George and Amal Clooney are helping to fight hate.

The Clooneys, through the Clooney Foundation, have joined forces with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to have a bigger impact on fighting hate groups in the United States with a donation of a $1-million grant.

The Clooneys established the foundation in 2016 to help advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms, and communities around the world.

“We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States. What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate,” the Clooneys said in a statement.

“Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality. There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.”

“Like George and Amal Clooney, we were shocked by the size, ugliness and ferocity of the white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville,” SPLC president Richard Cohen said. “It was a reflection of just how much Trump’s incendiary campaign and presidency has energized the radical right. We are deeply grateful to the Clooney Foundation for standing with us at this critical moment in our country’s fight against hate.”