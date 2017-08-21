Burlington residents urged to beware of phoney gas inspectors

Halton Regional Police have launched a fraud investigation that involves phoney gas inspectors in Burlington.

In a Monday afternoon news release, police and officials with the City of Burlington said they have received “over 200 phone calls” about a woman “who claims to be from the City of Burlington and demanding appointments to attend residences and complete gas line inspections.”

The calls were reported from August 4 to 15.

Investigators say several men have been going around the city and requesting to do home energy audits, but have been denied into the homes.

The City and Union Gas says its employees do not go door-to-door unless it’s an emergency.

Residents are being reminded to be vigilant when speaking with people on the phone and companies they contract for service.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud should contact police.