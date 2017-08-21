Well-known UVIC political science professor Norman Ruff dead at 78

One of B.C.’s longest-serving political analysts has passed away.

University of Victoria political science professor Norman Ruff died on Saturday night, at the age of 78.

His colleague Jeremy Wilson says many reporters would go to Ruff to help analyze a move by government because of his encyclopedic knowledge of provincial and national politics.

“If you had any questions about the dynamics behind a policy shift by government either last week or 50 years ago, or any questions about a party leadership contest 40 or 50 years ago – any question about B.C. politics or Canadian politics for that matter, Norman was impossible to stump. He just knew everything.”

Wilson says being on campus won’t be the same without Ruff there.

“It was quite awe-inspiring to have somebody down the hallway who knew so much,” said Wilson.

“He was such a generous and kind person, and so much fun to be around. There was always a laugh or a chuckle in any conversation with Norman.”

Wilson says Ruff inspired many young students to pursue their future in politics, including Andrew Petter, Colin Hansen and Todd Stone.

An advocate for political reform, Wilson says Ruff wrote an editorial on the subject for the Victoria Times Colonist just last week.

Ruff passed away in hospice, with his daughter by his side.