Thousands attend Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition

The 39th annual Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition took place Sunday at Clam Harbour Beach Provincial Beach.

Despite the less than ideal weather along Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore, the event was a success.

“It may not be the best for spectators and crowd but for competition-wise, this is perfect,” said Paul Forrest, coordinator of the sandcastle competition.

“It’s not raining, the sand remains more damp so it’s easier to build with. When the sun’s on it, they have to keep them shaded and have to hose them down so this is pretty much perfect competition weather.”

50 teams were registered for the competition. Ardelle Giza spent the last week drawing sketches of what she wanted her team’s sandcastle to look like.

“We had an idea to build a Lego castle a few years ago but then we had other ideas that kind of trumped those ideas so we had the chance to finally do the Lego castle this year,” she said.

Participants have about six hours to create their works of art. Shawn Gayton spent a lot of time putting fine detail into his sandcastle.

“It’s just a castle and I just let it take on a life of it’s own,” Gayton said of his design. “I come here every year so we’ve been here for like 25 years.”

The competition is open to people of all ages. Kiran Oliver and his family came from Moncton, N.B. to participate in the event.

“I’m making a dog inside of a castle and he’s using the castle as his dog bed,” the 11-year-old said of his unique design.

Every year the Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition gets bigger and typically attracts over 10,000 people.

“It started as a community event and it grew into this, thousands of spectators here. A little bit of I think old school fun, coming out and making sandcastles, that’s the main source of entertainment and people come out in droves for it,” said Forrest.