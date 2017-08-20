Solar Eclipse 2017: Alternatives to using protective solar eclipse glasses

We are approaching the big day as on Monday, a total solar eclipse will cross North America.

Solar glasses are a must for safe viewing of the solar eclipse but they are no longer easy items to procure.

From Best Buy to Toys “R” Us to London Drugs, most stores across Canada are already sold out of solar glasses.

READ MORE: Solar eclipse 2017: Everything Canadians need to know about the event

“I personally didn’t even get a pair of glasses. We sold everything we had,” Andy Kahrmann, spokesman for Vancouver-based pharmacy retailer London Drugs, said.

“A couple of specialty magazines were including viewing glasses inside the magazines. Those are even sold out.”

Canada will only get a partial eclipse, with 90 per cent of the sun covered in Victoria, and 31 per cent coverage expected in St. John’s. But stores in U.S. regions, where the sun will be more covered, sold out a week ago. One planetarium in Utah sold 21,000 pairs in a single day.

READ MORE: Amazon refunds customers who bought knock-off solar eclipse glasses

Some universities and science museums in Canada will be distributing the glasses for free at viewing parties across the country on Monday. If you can’t get a hold of glasses, NASA’s website recommends other ways to view the eclipse safely.

WATCH: What amateur astronomers need to know about the solar eclipse

You could get your hands on a pair of welding goggles, but make sure you use a pair that are a Shade 12 or higher, according to NASA’s website.

READ MORE: How to watch without permanently damaging your eyes

The website also warns those who plan to use a telescope make certain it has a solar filter on the larger end of the telescope, rather than on the eyepiece.

NASA is also offering 2D/3D printable projectors on their web site.

The NASA website also has suggests other options, including how to use a tree and your hands.

You can also make yourself an old-fashioned pinhole projector with 2 sheets of stiff white paper and a pin, according to the Stanford Solar Center.