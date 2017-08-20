Woman uninjured after vehicle hydroplanes into river from NS highway

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 21-year-old woman was not injured after her vehicle left Highway 101 and plunged into a nearby river this weekend.

Police received a call shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday that a vehicle was submerged in water near Lequille, N.S.

Officers say the woman was travelling along the highway when her vehicle hydroplaned, crossed the centre line and travelled down an embankment into the water. She was able to get out of the vehicle on her own through the passenger door.

The woman was checked out at the scene and had no injuries.