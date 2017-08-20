Love triangle leads to stabbing in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough
A 26-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen early Sunday morning.
It happened in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough just before 3 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Ontario and Davidson Streets to reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a laceration on his abdomen.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Montreal spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, said officers spoke to the victim who said the conflict was related to a love triangle.
No arrests have been made.
