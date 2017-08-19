‘I’ve been given a life sentence’: Mothers of gun violence victims lead march to Queen’s Park

The mothers of six men who have been victims of gun violence marched in Toronto on Saturday, hoping to bring awareness to their anti-violence campaign.

The march was led by Kelly Whetter, the mother of Gabriel Nikov who was killed on April 13, 2016 outside of a coffee shop at Yonge and Bloor streets.

“We just want people to start talking about it. Politicians, communities getting together,” Whetter said.

“It’s a very complicated thing and many different reasons why people are walking around with guns. It’s deep-seated.”

Dozens of people gathered at Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday and released balloons in the victim’s honour.

Six mothers who lost their sons to gun violence leading a march to Queen's Park pic.twitter.com/Jg5OII576e Story continues below — Erica Vella (@ericavella) August 19, 2017

The group finished their march at Queen’s Park.

“No one can imagine the pain you have to go through your whole life without your kid,” said Tina Faibish, mother of Jonathan Khan, who was shot on May 19, 2014 on Danforth Avenue.

“It just seems like every week, somebody is being shot or stabbed,” she said. “And there is a lot of violence happening and there is not enough being done about the root problem.”

Among the group of mothers was Shauna Brown, whose son – Demal Graham – was shot on July 23 in Malvern.

“My son was killed not even a month ago in the home of our own driveway,” she said.

Balloons are being released at Nathan Phillips Square to honour the lives lost to gun violence — six mothers are leading a march to QP pic.twitter.com/Z8F5RoQwEM — Erica Vella (@ericavella) August 19, 2017

“I’ve been given a life sentence, and with that life sentence that I’ve been given with the loss of my son, I plan on doing something with it.”

The group said they are hoping to bring the stories of their sons to Ottawa in the fall.

“We are not going to stop,” Whetter said.