Child performers help build human tower to honour Barcelona attack victims

More than 20 people, including small children, have created a human tower among the crowds visiting the attack site on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas promenade in homage to the victims.

The performance Saturday was greeted by strong applause when a young child with a protective helmet on climbed over his colleagues to reach the top of the multi-level tower.

READ MORE: Spain maintains high security alert level after twin attacks in Barcelona, Cambrils

Building human towers, or castells, are a very popular cultural event in many town festivals in Catalonia and date back to the 18th century.

Teams compete to build the tallest and most complex towers. A castell is considered successful when it is built and taken apart without anyone falling.