August 19, 2017 4:21 pm

Child performers help build human tower to honour Barcelona attack victims

By Staff The Associated Press

A human tower built at the site of a memorial to honour victims of the vehicle attack in Las Ramblas promenade, Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 19, 2017.

AP Photo/Santi Palacios
More than 20 people, including small children, have created a human tower among the crowds visiting the attack site on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas promenade in homage to the victims.

The performance Saturday was greeted by strong applause when a young child with a protective helmet on climbed over his colleagues to reach the top of the multi-level tower.

Building human towers, or castells, are a very popular cultural event in many town festivals in Catalonia and date back to the 18th century.

Teams compete to build the tallest and most complex towers. A castell is considered successful when it is built and taken apart without anyone falling.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

