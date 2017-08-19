Can Quebecers help solve New Hampshire cold case?

American investigators are hoping Quebecers might be able to help them solve a decades-old homicide case in New Hampshire.

The mystery revolves around the discovery of three girls and a woman found dead in overturned steel barrels in the small community of Allenstown, N.H.

READ MORE: OPP hope 3D facial reconstruction can identify victim in cold-case homicide

DNA evidence has shown that two of the girls and the adult female are maternally related to each other, but it is unclear how the third child is connected to the other victims.

It is believed they died sometime between 1978 and 1984.

The prime suspect in the case, Terrance Peder Rasmussen, died in prison in 2010.

READ THE STORY: Montreal woman identified as victim stabbed 150 times near Manson family killings

Rasmussen, who was born in Colorado, used several aliases throughout his life, including Bob Evans.

Investigators are hoping to fill in the timeline surrounding Rasmussen’s whereabouts between the early and late 1970s.

READ MORE: U.S. woman claims to be missing child in 38-year-old Montreal cold case

Although police do not believe the victims are from Quebec, they hope to be able to identify them by retracing the alleged killer’s steps.

According to police, Rasmussen claimed he was in Quebec in 1979, where he met a woman called Donna or Denise Laporte — who has yet to be identified.

If you have any information about Terrance Peder Rasmussen or the four unidentified homicide victims, please contact: