One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Woodstock
Woodstock police are reminding drivers to give motorcycles space on highways after a fatal crash Friday night.
Just before 7:30 p.m., Woodstock emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Dundas Street and Churchill Place.
Officers say a Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Ford Windstar van.
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries. The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police also want to remind motorcyclists to drive defensively.
