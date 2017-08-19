One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Woodstock

Woodstock police are reminding drivers to give motorcycles space on highways after a fatal crash Friday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Woodstock emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Dundas Street and Churchill Place.

READ MORE: 2 dead after motorcycle crashes south of Black Diamond

Officers say a Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Ford Windstar van.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries. The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

READ MORE: Fatal motorcycle crash in Delta leads to partial closure of Nordel Way

The investigation is ongoing.

Police also want to remind motorcyclists to drive defensively.