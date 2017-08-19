Man found in downtown Calgary after being stabbed fights for his life in hospital

Police are investigating after a man who had been seriously hurt in a stabbing was found in downtown Calgary Friday night.

According to EMS, the man is believed to be in his 30s and was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said at 7:10 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 200 block of 8 Avenue S.E., near the Jack Singer Concert Hall, where the victim was found.

No arrests have been made and police said the victim is not cooperating with them.