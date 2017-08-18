Canada
August 18, 2017 7:21 pm

Incident at Red Deer car wash sends 3 to hospital

By Online journalist  Global News

A map in which the red marker indicates Red Deer, Alta.

CREDIT: Google Maps
A A

Three people were rushed to hospital late Friday afternoon after an incident at a car wash in Red Deer, according to an employee at the business.

The Lazer Wash employee said all three victims were workers and that emergency crews were at the scene. They said the facility was being inspected but did not provide details on what happened.

Global News has a crew headed to the scene and has reached out to the RCMP and fire officials for more details.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Wash
Car wash incident in Red Deer
central Alberta
Lazer Wash
Police
Red Deer
Red Deer Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News