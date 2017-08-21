Trial set to begin for Calgary police officers facing assault, public mischief charges

A trial is set to start Monday for three Calgary police officers who were charged with assault after the July 2016 arrest of a man. It’s alleged the officers caused injuries including broken ribs, a collapsed lung, cuts to the man’s face and “significant bruising.”

Constables Mike Sandalack and James Othen each face a charge of assault causing bodily harm in connection with the arrest of Clayton Prince, who had been handcuffed at the time of the alleged assault on July 30.

READ MORE: Alberta police watchdog cites ‘dishonesty’ of Calgary officers charged with assault

Const. Kevin Humfrey was also originally charged with assault causing bodily harm. Alberta Justice said Friday that charge has since been changed to a count of public mischief.

Othen is also facing charges of public mischief.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigation alleges the officers lied, saying the 34-year-old man resisted an officer when evidence suggests he did not.

Watch below from Oct. 5, 2016: ASIRT considers the allegation that officers lied to be the worst aspect

READ MORE: Man alleged to have been hurt in arrest by Calgary police officers speaks out

ASIRT began investigating after the discovery of police dashcam video of the incident. ASIRT declined to release the video at the time.

When the charges came to light, Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin vowed to investigate and deal with the situation “in the most serious of fashions.”

“It’s not representative of the kind of policing we’d expect in the city and it raised an enormous amount of questions about what happened there,” Chaffin said last Oct. 5, after explaining he had seen the video.

Watch below from Oct. 5, 2016: Chief Roger Chaffin says as soon as police saw the dashcam video, it went to ASIRT

“Calgarians can be assured they won’t be seeing these officers while this process is going on,” he said at the time. “That’s not to convict them, but that’s to say I see enough in this that I don’t believe that would be appropriate to have them out there.”

Prince had been charged with one count of resisting Const. Othen in the lawful execution of his duty and one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana at the time. The Crown stayed those charges Aug. 29.