Security increased for Montreal Pride parade in wake of global attacks

Thousands are expected to attend Montreal’s Pride parade Sunday afternoon.

Given recent terrorist attacks around the world, this year’s parade will feature ramped-up security, organizers say.

“So far we’ve been lucky in Montreal, but we never know when it’s going to happen, so you always have to be prepared,”said Montreal Pride vice-president Jean-Sébastien Boudreault.

READ MORE: Montreal Pride parade celebrating 10 years of diversity

The cost of security has tripled for Sunday’s parade.

Trucks and cement blocks will be in place to serve as barriers.

Bag checks will also take place and staff will look through garbage for suspicious items.

Montreal police will also play a supporting role.

“When the site is open, we have security [at and around] the site,” Boudreault said. “We have eyes pretty much all over.”

READ MORE: Pride fever takes over Montreal

The parade kicks of at 12 p.m. on René-Lévesque Boulevard and will span from Drummond Street to Alexandre-DeSève Street.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says people’s approach to the parade shouldn’t change despite recent events elsewhere.

“The people who are in charge of the safety are there,” Coderre said. “We will send [a message] that there’s no way we’re going to let anybody… change our way of life.”

READ MORE: Party leaders, except Harper, head to Montreal for Pride parade

Additional safety measures are also in place elsewhere throughout the city.

Plaza St-Hubert has increased security for its sidewalk sale this week. Cement blocks have been added to access points.

“It’s just a question of making sure they take the necessary precautions so that our visitors that come to our festivals — whether here or anywhere else in Montreal — have a safe and secure environment.”