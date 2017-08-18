Saskatoon weather outlook: cold front dunks daytime highs back down

Story highlights Sunny Friday Cold front early Saturday Windy weekend Another brief warm-up ahead

Daytime highs get dunked back down by a cold front this weekend, but will the forecast hold for Monday’s solar eclipse?

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

9 degrees was where Saskatoon started the day with clear skies overnight helping conditions cool right back.

Pure blue skies and sunshine kicked in for the morning, which assisted in allowing us to rise up into the mid 20s by midday.

Warm day in Saskatoon – already at 24 degrees, shooting for the upper 20s today! https://t.co/7ggHD0ZVvk #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/WCAQySnM2e — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 18, 2017

The heat will continue to pump in for the remainder of the day under an upper ridge of high pressure that’ll keep us under sunny skies as we warm up into the high 20s in the afternoon.

Friday Night

An approaching cold front will bring in a chance of thunderstorms to parts of western Saskatchewan, but the Saskatoon area should sit under mostly clear skies until the front approaches early in the morning.

Temperatures will slip back into low double digits with winds picking up by early morning.

Saturday

We’ll kick off the weekend with a cold front bright and early Saturday morning with some clouds to start the day and winds of 30 to 40 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h as it slides through early on.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the rest of the day after the clouds clear out mid-morning, but a breezy west-northwesterly wind will continue with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h as we climb into the low 20s for a daytime high.

Sunday

A few clouds will sweep through on Sunday with winds remaining breezy at times with cooler air slipping in behind the system, making it a challenge to get the mercury rise far beyond the low 20s.

Monday Solar Eclipse Forecast

Viewing for Monday’s solar eclipse takes place between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in central Saskatchewan with the peak eclipse, 76% of the sun being covered, being reached around 11:43 a.m.

A solar eclipse is the rare phenomenon that occurs when the moon becomes aligned between the earth and the sun, resulting in the view of the sun being obscured from view on parts of earth for a period of time.

The sun should be visible for the majority of the period with just a few clouds hanging around during the day as we warm up to an afternoon high in the low 20s.

Be sure to use approved solar eclipse glasses when observing the solar eclipse to avoid eye damage.

Work Week Outlook

The heat will return as we head through the work week with an upper ridge of high pressure is expected to rebuild back into the region with clouds in and out at times as we see daytime highs return to the mid 20s.

This Your Saskatchewan photo for Aug. 18 was taken in the Qu’Appelle Valley by Garfield MacGillivray.

