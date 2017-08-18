Unfinished homes in northwest London collapse after fire

Two homes that were under construction in the northwest end of London have collapsed following a fire early Friday morning.

Six fire trucks responded to the blaze on Lawson Road just past Sandbar Street shortly before 1:30 a.m.

District Fire Chief Scott Turnbull tells AM980 they were met with several challenges while working to extinguish the fire, but there were no injuries.

“We had two, fully involved, under construction homes upon our arrival. A number of issues, just as far as the new construction. The roads were not paved, we had a significant amount of mud and things to work around. Fire crews did a great job of deploying, we had to deploy to two sides of the structure, we couldn’t get directly in front of it based on the amount of heat and the amount of radiated heat from the fires that were so involved by the time that we got there.”

The two homes collapsed but crews prevented a third neighbouring home from sustaining significant damage.

Turnbull went on to say the job became more difficult after the unfinished homes collapsed into their basements, sheltering the flames.

It took crews about an hour to get the blaze under control, and firefighters also doused roofs of homes on nearby Reeve Street after the blaze sent embers into the air.

A firm damage estimate has not been released but Turnbull anticipates that it will be close to $400,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.