London’s Pawlooza returns to the Plunkett Estate

Thousands of people and their pups will take over the grounds at the Plunkett Estate for the 9th edition of Pawlooza on Saturday.

North America’s largest dog festival is back with lots to see and do for both humans and their furry friends.

Pawlooza supports ARF, the Animal Rescue Foundation as well as Leads Employment Services.

ARF’s founder Laurie Ristmae tells AM980 Pawlooza has a fun atmosphere.

“It’s just a good vibe, a really good energy there whether you’re a dog owner or not and I’ll tell you; Londoners and beyond we love our dogs. We love our dogs, anything we can do to make them happy, that’s what we want to do and here is the perfect opportunity in one day to do so.”

Besides the ever popular Pawlooza’s Next Top Model contest, pups can also plunge into the estate’s pond with dock diving, burn off some energy at the lure course or just visit the dozens of vendors who will be on site.

Pawlooza runs from 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning to 5 p.m. in the evening at the Plunkett Estate on Elviage Drive.

Admission is $10 per vehicle.