Summerland war vet to be reunited with sentimental bracelet after 73 years

97-year-old Charles Bernhardt was given a sentimental bracelet with his name and regimental number engraved on it while deployed overseas during the Second World War.

It was given to him by a woman named Daphne whom he met in London in 1944 during a whirlwind romance while fighting in the Canadian army to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

While camping out in the Netherlands, a country under occupation at the time, Bernhardt traded the bracelet for some food.

“We didn’t have any money in our pockets. I gave her what I had,” Bernhardt said.

The bracelet was exchanged for some eggs from the farm of Bernadina Smith.

Bernhardt settled down in the Okanagan and now resides at an independent living facility.

Seven decades after he made the exchange, he received a letter in the mail from Smith’s family.

Her son in Albany, Oregon had been trying to track Bernhardt down for years to return the bracelet.

“She always wondered what happened to the brave Canadian soldier that had that and when they immigrated here in 1948 she probably had one small suitcase with her and that was one thing she brought with her it was that important,” Tony Smith said.

Smith’s grandson, Kyle Smith, is savvy with technology.

He located Bernhardt through some investigative work of his own.

“I started out searching some Canadian World War II databases and I went onto a website called Canadaatwar.ca and they were helpful and I also contacted a Canadian military historian named Mark Zuehlke who was very helpful,” he said.

After connecting with Bernhardt, the Smiths want to make a trip up to Summerland to return the sentimental item in person.

“It’s very exciting it’s very touching as well,” Bernhardt said.