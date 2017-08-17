Occupant and pets uninjured following Old South kitchen fire

Nobody was injured in a cooking fire in the kitchen of a home in Old South on Thursday afternoon, fire officials say.

London Police and the London Fire Department responded to a call on Wellington Rd. at Emery St. shortly before 5:30 p.m., where they saw smoke from the northwest corner of the home, and heavy smoke inside the building.

Fire Captain Dave Brown told AM980 the lone occupant of the home was taken to hospital, but was uninjured.

“She was outside of the building when we arrived, and distraught. She had suffered some smoke inhalation, possibly trying to remove dogs and cats from the building.”

It was a happy reunion when Brown carried a large cat house filled with kittens over to the woman’s family members.

“The kittens were in a back area, and they were not in a smoke environment at all. And the occupant had removed the dog.”

Two young girls were quick to point out one of their nanny’s kittens was missing.

“He was heading for the basement when we found him,” said Brown, confirming the remaining kitten had also been found and was unharmed.

Brown said crews were able to contain the blaze, but damage to the kitchen was extensive. No official damage estimate was yet available.