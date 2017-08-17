Okanagan forecast

Thursday, August 17, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A weakening cold front will cross the BC Interior on Friday. Areas near the Columbia Mountains could see isolated precipitation, but most other areas in the Southern Interior will stay dry from this frontal passage and through the weekend.

It will bring breezy conditions Friday afternoon, helping to clear out some of the smoke, but it’s likely that we will see some smoke return this weekend.

Signs point to warmer conditions after the weekend.

Friday’s daytime high range: 24C to 31C

~ Duane/Wesla