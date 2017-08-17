Seniors’ centre in Cobourg receives funding boost from province

The province is investing $56,350 into the Cobourg Seniors’ Activity Centre, in an effort to help the centre provide relevant social and recreational programs that promote wellness.

The funding will be used to hire a part-time program assistant who will focus on health and fitness, the centre said.

Speaking at a media conference Thursday, Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier called the centre a “vital community hub.”

“Not only will this funding allow existing programs to continue, it will enhance our operational efficiency and allow us to promote, even more effectively, wellness in a wide range of activities and in multiple settings,” he said.

The programming, aligned with the Recreation Strategy and Implementation Plan, will offer activities like fitness classes, computer classes, as well as arts and crafts with the goal of targeting both the mind and body.

Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi added that it’s important that local communities offer this type of programming.

“Seniors are looking for opportunities to be as engaged and as active as possible and today’s grant is another important step in making that a reality,” he said.

The funding is part of an $11.5-million investment by the provincial government to 265 Elderly Persons Centres in 140 Ontario communities.