Saskatchewan harvest slightly ahead of average

Producers in Saskatchewan are slightly ahead of the five-year harvest average for this time of year.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday in the weekly crop report that seven per cent of the 2017 crop is in the bin and seven per cent is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

The five-year average is four per cent combined and six per cent swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Most of the fall rye – 82 per cent, is in the bin, along with 50 per cent of winter wheat, 35 per cent of lentils, 28 per cent of field peas, three per cent of durum and two per cent of mustard.

The harvest is furthest along in the southwest, with 17 per cent of the crop combined, with 11 per cent combined in the southeast.

Farmers in northern regions are expected to be in the fields in the coming weeks, although desiccation and swathing have started.

Rain in the past week has improved topsoil moisture conditions, although Saskatchewan Agriculture officials said it was too late to benefit southern regions where crops are rapidly drying down or have already been combined.

Topsoil moisture is rated at one per cent surplus, 42 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 19 per cent very short.

Reported damage over the last week was caused by hail, localized flooding, a lack of moisture and insects.