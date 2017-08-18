Bob Layton editorial: re-writing history?

It’s Friday, let’s see what’s on your mind.

About whether criminal information obtained in a church confessional should be passed on to police, Chris says priests should tell police, and facing the consequences of your actions should be part of your penance.

Chelle says priests and their confessionals are moot points, since the Bible prescribes neither.

About whether to have two people in an airline cockpit at all times, Carl says it should be an accepted safety practice.

Jac’y says it is not an onerous rule to adhere to, especially when the consequences can be so dire.

Manoj says keep two in the cockpit, it’s not as though we just solved mental illness.

About Derek Fildebrandt and his expenses, Heinz says check all the party members and see if the United Conservative Party devours itself.

Tim says in the private world an employee who double-dips would be disciplined or fired.

Ken asks, “If he leaves, does he get a big pension?”

About the Americans tearing down statues, Ed asks if they will re-write history next.

And, about the Ontario man going to prison in the U.S. for smuggling cocaine, Ken suggests we put aside $10 million for him, in case the Americans violate his rights.

Let me know what you think about that, and have a great weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.