Bob Layton editorial: cockpit couple

You know how in times past when there was an airline safety threat security was ramped up for a time and then it would seem to relax later, until something else happened?

It’s relaxing again.

Two years ago, you will remember one pilot of a Germanwings flight waited until the other pilot was out of the cockpit and then locked the door and deliberately crashed the plane.

Then we would hear frightening reports about his mental state.

Airlines then put in a temporary rule that there must be two people in the cockpit at all times. If a pilot stepped out a flight attendant must step in.

Now, the rule has expired – two in the cockpit no longer required.

The hope is that doctors who give pilots regular medicals will speak up if they feel a pilot is no longer fit to fly.

Is that good enough? A lot can happen in a year. Depression. A bad divorce.

Of course, they can’t check a pilot’s mental condition before every flight.

As various stories have shown us, they don’t even get a breathalyzer before liftoff.

We have to feel confident in the airline when boarding a plane, because we don’t know the people at the controls or how they are feeling that day.

How do you feel about ending the cockpit couple rule?

