Bob Layton editorial: freedom of religion – how much?

Freedom of religion is making some headlines these days.

The leaders of a polygamous sect in B.C. on trial for having several wives did not deny it, they said they were merely practicing their religion.

The question is what happens when religion clashes with the law.

There’s a question you’ve seen on many police shows. Police are looking for a bad guy. They know his priest knows who it is, but the priest says he got the information during confession and he cannot divulge it.

In Australia, the Royal Commission on Child Sexual Abuse has been looking at this very thing.

After studying many cases, they are recommending that a priest who withholds information should face criminal charges, even if he got the information during confession.

Their research found instances where a perpetrator had confessed and then offended again and then asked for forgiveness again.

The commission says freedom of religion is subject to the limitations prescribed by law, and are necessary to protect public safety, including keeping children safe from sexual abuse.

Is the commission correct or does this violate freedom of religion?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.