Saskatoon weather outlook: smoke spills back in, brief warm up ahead

Smoke has spilled back in, heating up Friday before a cold front dunks us down this weekend.

Special Air Quality Statement

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Uranium City and Camsell Portage for smoke from wildfires south of Great Slave Lake causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Models are indicating the main smoke area will improve Thursday, but a slight shift in the forecast wind direction could significantly affect how much smoke moves into or out of the region.

Residents of a Saskatchewan community have been evacuated after a wildfire just inside Manitoba has caused the closure of the only access to Kinoosao.

Fire crews and the Office of the Fire Commissioner with Manitoba Conservation are working to protect the community and other structures in this area.

Entire community of Kinoosao has evacuated due to a fire ~3km away. Latest on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/GdwTx0XBbc #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/zMDhsUFi5R — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 16, 2017

Pelican Narrows has been “sheltering in place”, moving at-risk populations into a clean air space in the community, avoiding an evacuation at this time.

The situation in Fond-du-Lac is being monitored by provincial authorities as of Wednesday afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the region Wednesday with heavier pockets of rain possible and winds are expected to blow from the south and west, pushing the smoke and fire away from the community, for the next several days.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

11 degrees was where Saskatoon dipped down to Thursday morning under mostly cloudy skies to start the day with smoke from B.C. wildfires spilling back into central Saskatchewan.

We got into some mid-morning sunshine, which helped bump temperatures up to the low 20s before noon.

Despite the smoke we've managed to make it up to 23 degrees over this noon hour in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/HuIuLuAMxN — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 17, 2017

Some instability will allow clouds to bubble back up this afternoon with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm as we warm up to a daytime high in the mid 20s.

Tonight

Those clouds will clear out this evening with mostly clear skies dominating the overnight period as we drop back to a low just into single digits.

Friday

Heat will pump back in on Friday as an upper ridge builds in to end off the work week, however this warm up will be short-lived.

Sunshine will accompany this ridge, however there is likely to be lingering smoke in the air, which is expected to reduce air quality to a moderate health risk as we warm up to a high in the upper 20s.

Weekend

A cold front will sweep through early Saturday morning and drive up the winds to 30 km/h or so with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h early in the day before easing back a bit.

There’s a chance of showers in the early morning hours Saturday, but skies should clear out to mostly sunny behind the front for the majority of the day as we attempt to warm up into the low 20s.

Sunday will remain breezy with a west-northwesterly wind continuing under a mix of sun and cloud as we climb up to a daytime high in the low 20s once again.

Work Week Outlook

After a disturbance slides by Monday and brings in some clouds and a slight chance of showers, we should get into some more sunshine by mid-week as highs clamber back into the mid 20s.

Cole Pellerin took this Your Saskatchewan photo near Burr:

