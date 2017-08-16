Funnel cloud advisory in northern Sask.; smoke set to slide into Saskatoon

Story highlights Funnel cloud weather advisory Sunny start Wednesday Smoke set to return Thursday Heat pumps in Friday

Heat with an upper ridge is set to slide back in, but it will be short-lived.

Weather Advisory

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Flin Flon, Creighton, Fond-du-Lac, Stony Rapids, Key Lake, Wollaston Lake and Southend areas for conditions favourable for the development of funnel clouds Wednesday.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

They normally are not a danger near the ground, but there is a chance that the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

A cold front and system sliding through brought heavy rain to the north and parts of eastern Saskatchewan hit by storms and drew in some cooler air in behind it.

A cool 8 degrees was where Saskatoon started the day under partly cloudy skies, but then sunshine kicked in through the morning, helping to warm us up into the low 20s before noon.

A few clouds building in midday that will clear out later on won’t inhibit heating too much with an afternoon high topping out in the mid 20s.

Tonight

Clouds will be in and out tonight with a very slight chance of showers into the early morning hours as we dip back into low double digits overnight.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies will start the day on Thursday with a slight chance of showers, but skies should clear to bring back some midday sunshine before a few more bubble up with a bit of afternoon instability.

There is a slight chance of showers late in the day as well as we climb back up into the mid 20s with a breezy west-northwesterly wind kicking in and upper level winds projected to bring in some smoke from B.C. wildfires that may reduce air quality during the day.

Friday

An upper ridge slides back in the heat on Friday with a daytime high clambering back up to around 27 or 28 degrees in the afternoon.

The ridge, coupled with a surface high pressure system, will also bring back the sunshine through the day with just a few clouds expected later on.

Weekend Outlook

A cold front is now set to slide through even earlier in the day on Saturday, possibly even before you wake up with a chance of early morning showers.

The rest of the day should see a return to sunshine, but with a cool northwesterly wind kicking in, it’ll be a struggle to get far part the mid 20s both Saturday and Sunday with a few more clouds to finish the weekend.

