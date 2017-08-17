Local transit union sends message to Hamilton council

A local transit union offered a friendly reminder to Hamilton city council to keep transit public.

Wednesday night, ATU Local 107 members projected a giant 40-foot video on the side of Hamilton City Hall.

The union took the opportunity to point out that privatization in Ontario in the past has generated a long list of memorable failures.

ATU members are also gathering signatures on a five-foot high “Thank-You” card that they hope to deliver to councillors before Friday’s council vote on whether or not to formally ratify Ward Three Councillor Matthew Green’s motion to Keep Transit Public, which passed 9-4 at the GIC meeting last week.

ATU members have been out in the public gathering signatures since mid-June for a petition to keep Metorlinx’s proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) system under the control of the Hamilton Street Railway (HSR).

There are now over 6,000 signatures, many still on paper and in the process of being added to the online petition.

If council votes in favour of the motion this Friday, City staff will ask Metrolinx make the HSR the default operations and maintenance provider for the LRT, rather than putting those jobs out for competitive bidding by private companies.

Members of council, like Ward 12’s Lloyd Ferguson, have reservations. He says the city just doesn’t have the resources.

“We don’t know how to maintain track,” Ferguson told the general issues committee on Wednesday. “We don’t have any of the supervisors or those who know how to maintain an LRT Train. That’s whole different expertise than running a bus.”

Mayor Fred Eisenberger has similar concerns as it relates to the cost of maintenance.

“There’s costs that we’re going to be assuming here that I don’t feel are rational or necessary.”

However, even if approved at the municipal level, the province and Metrolinx would also have to sign off on allowing Hamilton to operate and maintain its own LRT system.