Crews rescue dog left in hot car in Squamish Sea-to-Sky gondola parking lot

A dog was found left inside a hot car for hours in Squamish on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., a guest alerted Sea-to-Sky gondola staff that a dog had been left in a car in the parking lot.

The dog was rescued by animal control and the RCMP at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The dog was given water and taken to the local SPCA.

Witnesses say animal services found the internal temperature of the car to be 40 C.

Last month, the SPCA warned pet owners to not leave their animals in hot cars.

