Canada
August 16, 2017 11:44 pm
Updated: August 16, 2017 11:48 pm

Crews rescue dog left in hot car in Squamish Sea-to-Sky gondola parking lot

By Online News Producer  Global News

A dog was rescued from being left in a hot car in Squamish. Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

Submitted
A dog was found left inside a hot car for hours in Squamish on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., a guest alerted Sea-to-Sky gondola staff that a dog had been left in a car in the parking lot.

The dog was rescued by animal control and the RCMP at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The dog was given water and taken to the local SPCA.

Witnesses say animal services found the internal temperature of the car to be 40 C.

Last month, the SPCA warned pet owners to not leave their animals in hot cars.

