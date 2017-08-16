Vernon requires homeless camps to be packed up daily

The City of Vernon is moving to stop homeless camps in city parks from becoming permanent.

Council has changed city bylaws to require homeless campers to take down their tents during the day, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The move is already having an impact on the city’s homeless population, and some worry it’s nothing but a Band-Aid solution to a deeper problem.

The city made the change this week after a public debate about the use of Polson Park, where homeless people often camp.

“Hopefully we get the people to move on, find help where they can,” said Vernon mayor Akbal Mund.

Vernon already had a blanket bylaw that prohibited camping in public, but that was not strictly enforced.

This week, city council amended the rules to allow homeless people to temporarily camp in certain parks, including Polson Park, when they can’t get into a shelter.

However, the catch is they must take down their camps during the day.

“This bylaw is consistent with the Supreme Court of B.C. ruling that states municipalities are legally required to allow homeless individuals to sleep overnight in public spaces when there are not enough shelter beds,” the city said in a media release.

Vernon is expected to start enforcing the bylaw in Polson Park next Monday.

“We don’t want to seem like we are trying to force everybody out of the park…It’s not that intention. We just want to make the park safe and enjoyable [for] everyone,” said Mund.

“This isn’t a thing where we are going into the park and telling everyone to get out as soon as possible. We’ll work with the people there, social services will work with them.”

However, one local soup kitchen is already seeing the impact, with more shopping carts out front.

“The campers are just really stressed out…We notice it here. Tensions are high. Imagine having to pack up all of your belongings every night and then find a place to store them,” said Lisa Anderson, co-executive director at the Upper Room Mission.

The Upper Room Mission is hoping to help with the issue of storage. On Wednesday, they opened up a new storage facility where people can leave their belongings during the day.

The first user of the storage service said she doesn’t camp herself, but has some concerns about the new rules.

“I just think it is wrong that they are pushed around all the time, herded like sheep no matter where they go,” said Marie Boulanger.

“It sucks that there is no place for the homeless to go besides to be camping. They should have more homes [and] affordable housing.”

That’s an issue the city says it cannot solve alone. The municipality has appealed for help from provincial and federal governments when it comes to housing.