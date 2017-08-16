Kingston police locate and charge attempted murder suspect

After a day-long manhunt, an attempted murder suspect has been arrested.

Jason Douglas Serson, 38, of Kingston was charged with attempted murder following an overnight attack early Wednesday.

Kingston Police say the suspect was located and arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4 a.m. the same day, police were called to a residence within a low-rise apartment at Division and Railway Streets, where a man was found with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect was quickly identified as Serson.

“He was under the influence of crystal meth,” said Det. Blair Watt. “He had been using drugs, we believe, for a couple of days.

“He tricked the occupant into making him some food, at which point he took the opportunity to take out a knife … which was concealed in his waist area. He then proceeded to stab this male a total of nine times in the chest and back area.”

Police say the victim’s wife hit the attacker with a frying pan. Serson fled on foot. Police began a manhunt, warning the public he was likely armed and dangerous.

About 10 hours later, Serson was located and arrested. Det. Watt says the suspect was known to police.

Police wouldn’t confirm if the suspect and victim were related, but said they are known to one another.

The victim remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

Serson is charged with attempted murder and two weapons offences.

He will remain in custody until a bail hearing on Thursday at the Wellington Street Courthouse in Kingston.