Police dealing with barricaded man in North Sydney, N.S. home

Cape Breton Regional Police are on scene of a barricaded man at a residence on Caledonia Street in North Sydney, N.S.

Police were called to the area around 3 p.m. on Wednesday after they say the man allegedly threatened his neighbour with a knife before going inside his home and refusing to come out.

Officers have contained the area and members of the Emergency Response Team and a crisis negotiator are assisting police in their efforts to negotiate with the man to come out of his residence.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the Caledonia Street area where possible to allow officers on scene to do their work..

