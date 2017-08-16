Environment
August 16, 2017 6:56 pm
Updated: August 16, 2017 7:11 pm

Photos capture bobcats hunting in southeast Calgary neighbourhood

By Global News

Bobcats seen hunting in a Calgary southeast neighbourhood August 2017.

Riley Ohler
Riley Ohler and his wife got quite the surprise Wednesday night when a family of bobcats visited them for dinner.

One mother cat and two kittens dropped in on the Ohler family at around 8:30 p.m. and were seen hunting rabbits in their Parkland community in Calgary.

A bobcat caught on camera in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood August 2017.

Riley Ohler

“Unfortunately the kids were asleep, but my wife and I were glued to the window for a while, watching these cats,” Ohler said.

“It was pretty cool to watch the mom bring in her kill to the kittens, she jumped onto the garage from the ground with a rabbit in her mouth. It was amazing!”

“We called Fish and Wildlife and they said that it was normal for them to hunt around that time of night, and that they should move along after a little while,” he said.

“They did leave after an hour or so… We haven’t seen them since.”

But Ohler isn’t concerned about bobcats hunting in the area.

A bobcat seen in Calgary August 2017.

Riley Ohler

“No, I think it’s expected. We’re right off the ridge at Parkland and coyotes are always around there, so you always have to be careful with dogs and kids.”

“It’s a pretty neat creature, so it was just amazing to see such a beautiful creature in your backyard.”

Fish and Wildlife did not respond to a request for comment from Global News.

A photo showing a bobcat in southeast Calgary in August 2017.

Riley Ohler



