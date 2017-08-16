Crime
August 16, 2017 11:27 am

Crash in Flamborough sends man to hospital, charges expected

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police are investigating a crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

Hamilton Police Service
Charges are pending after a crash in Flamborough sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

Hamilton police say a 41-year-old Brantford man suffered life threatening injuries when his Triumph motorcycle t-boned a BMW shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Lynden Road, approaching Powerline Road West.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and was rushed to hospital.

The other driver was not hurt.

Police say the vehicles are currently undergoing a mechanical examination.

Investigators say speed and alcohol are not considered to be contributing factors.

