Police searching for man wanted for attempted murder in Kingston

Police are asking the public for help in locating a 38-year-old Kingston man wanted for attempted murder after a man was stabbed multiple times in the city’s north end.

Kingston police received the call at 3:45 a.m. Thursday and responded to a residence located in the 600 block of Division Street.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the accused allegedly went to the apartment and asked the victim to cook him a meal. While the victim was cooking, police said the accused pulled out a knife from his waist and suddenly began stabbing the victim.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with suspicious death in Tweed

Another person in the apartment grabbed a frying pan and tried to intervene, police said, before the suspect fled on foot.

The victim suffered nine stab wounds in the chest and back area and was taken to hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Jason Douglas Serson and said he may still be carrying the knife and is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him is being asked to immediately call police.

The suspect is described by police as 5’10, 165 pounds with dark hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.