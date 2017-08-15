Male motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga

A man has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday night.

Peel police said officers responded to a call around 8 p.m. about a collision near Mavis and Burnhamthorpe roads.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, who is said to be in his 30s, was conscious and breathing before being taken to a trauma centre.

Peel paramedics also transported the female driver of the vehicle, believed to be in her 20s, to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unclear at this time.