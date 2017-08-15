Edmonton and Calgary shortlisted as host cities for 2026 FIFA World Cup if North America wins bid

Alberta’s two major cities have been shortlisted as possible host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Calgary and Edmonton were among seven Canadian cities shortlisted to possibly host World Cup games if the joint North American bid is successful.

READ MORE: Canada, U.S. and Mexico launch joint bid to host 2026 World Cup

The proposed stadium for Edmonton is Commonwealth Stadium, which has a capacity of 56,335, while the proposed facility for Calgary is McMahon Stadium, which can currently hold 35,650 people.

Montreal, Ottawa, Regina, Toronto and Vancouver are the other Canadian cities that have made the shortlist.

Each city has until September 5 to declare their interest, then the Canadian Soccer Association will investigate each bid.

The North American bid involves Canada, Mexico and the United States.

There are a total of 49 stadiums located in 44 cities on the shortlist. Organizers said 10 games would be played in Canada, while the final would be held in the U.S.

READ MORE: FIFA announces it will expand World Cup to 48 teams in 2026

The FIFA Council agreed in January to expand the current the 32-country tournament to 48 teams split into 16 groups of three. The top two teams from each group will then advance to a 32-team knockout stage.

Canada is coming off hosting the 2015 Women’s World Cup, deemed a success on and off the field. It has also hosted the 2014 U-20 Women’s World Cup, the 2007 U-20 Men’s World Cup, and the 1997 U-16 Men’s World Cup (now a U-17 event).

It would be the first time Canada hosts the men’s World Cup if the bid is accepted.

The official bid will be sent to FIFA by March 16, 2018.

A decision on the successful 2026 bidder is expected in May 2020. Canada has only qualified for one men’s World Cup – in 1986.