Ship full of hammerhead sharks and endangered fish seized in the Galapagos

Ecuador on Monday said it had seized a Chinese-flagged vessel navigating in the Galapagos Marine Reserve transporting threatened and endangered species near the Galapagos Islands.

Among the sea life found on board were the carcasses of an endangered hammerhead shark species and endangered fish species.

The Galapagos National Park said some 300 metric tonnes of sharks, fish and other slaughtered sea life were found in the ship’s haul.

The park said they were investigating where the sea life came from and where it was being taken.

Twenty people were on board the ship, the largest ever seized in the protected marine park, when it was stopped. They could face up to three years in prison for environmental crimes.