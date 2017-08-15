Edmonton Festivals

Taste of Edmonton to hold 2018 festival at Federal Building plaza

The 2018 Taste of Edmonton festival will be held at the Federal Building plaza.

Fletcher Kent, Global News
The 2018 Taste of Edmonton festival will be held at the Federal Building plaza, just north of the Alberta Legislature.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“The plaza provides an exciting, centrally located space for Albertans to enjoy the food and entertainment of one of the capital region’s most loved and anticipated summer festivals,” Mason said in a media release.


The government worked with Events Edmonton to come to an agreement on the site.

“We have fine-tuned the plan and settled on what works for each of us, while respecting the challenges of the site and ensuring Taste still delivers its key programming elements,” Events Edmonton GM Paul Lucas said.

The announcement came after the food festival spent years searching for a new location for the annual event. LRT construction is forcing Taste of Edmonton, and other summer festivals, to move out of Churchill Square until 2019.

READ MORE: 3 Edmonton festivals want extra money to relocate from Churchill Square in 2018

The Federal Building location was chosen after some confusion surrounding the move. Earlier this year, festival organizers were told the provincial space was not an appropriate temporary home for the festival due to its food and drink rules.

Then the government granted an exemption to allow the festival to operate outside the Federal Building. However, there were concerns that cooking on the site would damage the granite in the square.

Watch below: Confusion over what to do with Taste of Edmonton 2018 festival (Filed April 3, 2017).

The Alberta government and Events Edmonton said Tuesday they will continue to finalize the plans and logistics in time for next July’s festival.

Global News