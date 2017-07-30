Organizers blame weather for lower ticket sales at Taste of Edmonton

One of Edmonton’s largest summer festivals has wrapped up for another year, with ticket sales coming in slightly lower than past years.

The festival closed Saturday night after a five-day run.

The final numbers have yet to be tallied, but organizers blamed evening storms for turning away festivalgoers.

“The rain came at the worst time, and that’s really what knocked our sales for a loop over the last four days,” organizer Paul Lucas said. “We cancelled three concerts because of the weather — headliners, which was very unfortunate.”

Lucas said this year’s Taste of Edmonton did see a number of successes, including the new Taste Piazza, a licensed public area in the centre of the square.

“It was a huge success, a licensed area [with] a place for kids — families loved it,” Lucas said.

There’s still no word on where Taste of Edmonton will be held next summer.

WATCH: Confusion over what to do with Taste of Edmonton in 2018

Construction in Churchill Square is forcing several downtown festivals to move for the 2018 season.

The public venue will be impacted by construction projects from September 2017 to April 2019.

It has been the location for The Works Art and Design Festival for more than 30 years, the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival for nearly 30 years and Taste of Edmonton for 32 years.

The festivals should be returning to Churchill Square in 2019.

Lucas said he expects a decision on a new location for Taste of Edmonton to be finalized in the next few weeks.