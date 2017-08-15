Politics
August 15, 2017 11:27 am

Saskatchewan NDP kick off Saskatoon Fairview byelection campaign

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Vicki Mowat (left) kicks off Saskatoon Fairview byelection campaign as the Saskatchewan NDP look to recapture seat.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
The Saskatchewan NDP kicked off their campaign Monday in the Saskatoon Fairview byelection.

Vicki Mowat spoke to people in the riding as she looks to capture the seat she failed to win in the last provincial election.

Mowat said she still has her team assembled from the 2016 election.

“There’s definitely an advantage in that people are coming out that were working with us last year, and the year before that,” Mowat said.

Mowat said this is an opportunity for voters to send a message to the Saskatchewan Party to stop making people pay for their mismanagement.

The seat became vacant when Jennifer Campeau stepped down in June to take a position with mining company Rio Tinto.

Mowat lost to Campeau by less than 200 votes in the last provincial election.

The seat had been held by the NDP since the 1986 provincial election until Campeau won it for the Saskatchewan Party in the 2011 election.

Also running in the Sept. 7 byelection is Cameron Scott for the Saskatchewan Party, David Prokopchuk for the P.C. Party of Saskatchewan, Shah Rukh for the Saskatchewan Liberals and Taylor Bolin for the Saskatchewan Green Party.

