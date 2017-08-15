Anthony Scaramucci believes Donald Trump should fire Steve Bannon

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci pulled no punches when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s chief strategist during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night.

Scaramucci was asked by his host if Steve Bannon was one of the “leakers” in the White House.

“Well, I’ve said that,” Scaramucci said. “Listen, I’ve been pretty open about that.”

He also said he believes Trump should dump Bannon.

“If it was up to me, he would be gone,” he said of Bannon, before adding: “but it’s not up to me.”

Scaramucci was fired on July 31 after just 10 days on the job after an infamous article in the New Yorker in which he ripped Bannon and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Priebus was shown the door just days before Scaramucci. “The Mooch” was asked by Colbert if he was brought on board the Trump Administration to help get rid of Priebus and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

“Hmm,” Scaramucci replies. “I don’t want to say it that way.”

He added: “Obviously there was no love lost there.”

Scaramucci also gave an idea of what life is like inside Trump’s White House.

“It’s a tough place,” he responded. “There was a lot of infighting.”

Scaramucci labeled himself to be an “honest guy” but said it wasn’t a trait shared by many White House staffers.

“What they do is they go behind people’s backs and they leak things to the press and they say nasty things about each other to try to destabilize them or to try to influence the president’s judgement of them.”

The former executive said that while he never expected to be out of the Trump Administration so quickly, he never believed he would last long in the job either.

“When you take a job like that, you know your expiration date is coming,” he explained. “I didn’t think I was going to last too long but I thought I was going to last longer than a carton of milk.”