Scaramucci criticizes Trump response to Charlottesville, hints Bannon may be on his way out

Anthony Scaramucci criticized Donald Trump’s response to the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va. — and suggested more changes may be coming to the U.S. president’s staff — in his first interview since being fired.

On Saturday, Trump said “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

Scaramucci, who was fired on July 31, appeared on ABC’s This Week and said he did not think Trump’s response to the violent clashes in Charlottesville on Saturday was strong enough.

“I wouldn’t have recommended that statement,” Scaramucci said of his former boss’ response. “I think he would have needed to have been much harsher as it relates to the supremacists.”

“I applaud General (R.H.) McMaster for calling it out for what it is. It’s actually terrorism. Whether its domestic or international terrorism, With the moral authority of the presidency, you have to call that stuff out,” Scaramucci said.

McMaster, Trump’s national security advisor, also appeared on the show and did not mince words when he said, “Any time that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it is terrorism.”

Scaramucci said Trump’s inner circle is probably only telling him what he wants to hear.

“I think people are probably reluctant to tell him the truth. Maybe Ivanka would do that, you saw her tweet this morning. Maybe Jared would do that.”

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

Scaramucci then went on the attack against White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

“But you’ve also got this Bannon-(Breit)bart (Media) influence in there which I think is a snag on the president.”

The former White House Communications Director believes that Bannon and Breitbart, the media outlet Bannon once ran, hamper Trump’s abilities to get his agenda accomplished.

“I think there are elements inside of Washington, also inclusive in the White House, that are not necessarily abetting the president’s interests or his agenda.”

“The whole thing is nonsensical. It’s not serving the president’s interests. He’s got to move more into the mainstream. He’s got to be more into where the moderates are and the independents are.”

He went on to say: “I think the president knows what he’s going to do with Steve Bannon.”

When asked to clarify, he said its Trump’s decision on what to do with Bannon before he hinted that Bannon was behind the leaks within the White House.

“At the end of the day I think the president has a very good idea who the leakers are inside the White House,” he said. “The president has a very good idea of the people that are undermining his agenda that are serving their own interests.

Despite his firing, Scaramucci remains a supporter of Trump but says the president is a target in Washington since he is not of the political establishment.

“People have made a decision they want to eject him,” Scaramucci said as he believes Trump opens the door for those outside the system, such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, to enter the Washington political field.

He believes Trump understands he will need to add more people aligned with his agenda in order to accomplish more in Washington.

“My guess is there will be some more strategic changes.”