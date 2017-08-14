Locals step in to help fundraiser for Kenyan family after donation jar stolen

Two weeks ago, a donation jar was stolen from Rideau Acres campground in Kingston. The funds being raised were intended to help a family in Western Kenya send two of their boys to secondary school.

Since the story aired on television last week, the response has been overwhelming, says fundraiser organizer Cameron Dick.

“This setback has really transformed into a generous outpouring from the Kingston community,” Dick said.

“The day after the news story aired, we had half a dozen individuals call in and pledge money, which helped us get even above what was in the jar initially.”

Dick estimates the jar contained about $300 when it was stolen. An Ottawa woman has since been charged in the incident.

Others have also pitched in to help. Charlie Young, a former Canadian peacekeeping officer and the owner of Mary Brown’s restaurant on Princess Street, says he and his wife are planning a month-long fundraiser to boost the initial effort.

“Starting on August 21st, that’s our kickoff day,” he said. “We will be selling little cutout books and little cutout buses — a dollar for [each] — proceeds go directly to Cameron’s fund.”

Young says Dick will be speaking at the restaurant on September 15 to share the story of the Kenyan family and how those in Kingston can help.