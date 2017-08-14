Canada
August 14, 2017 5:56 pm
Updated: August 14, 2017 6:08 pm

Punctured water main floods Central Avenue and Garvie Road

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The City of Saskatoon says a contractor punctured a water main near Central Avenue and Garvie Road on Monday.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
A A

A punctured water main has resulted in significant localized flooding in Saskatoon’s Silverspring neighbourhood on Monday.

City officials said the break was caused by a contractor working near Central Avenue and Garvie Road at around 1 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Homes evacuated in Stonebridge due to natural gas leak

Crews are working to isolate and stop the release of water.

The city said people and businesses in the northeast may experience low pressure or service interruption.

Computer modeling is being performed by Saskatoon Water to determine the extent of the affected area.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Central Avenue
City of Saskatoon
Contractor
Flooding
Garvie Road
Localized Flooding
Primary Water Main
Saskatoon Traffic
Saskatoon Water
Silverspring
Silverspring Neighbourhood
Water Main
Water Main Break

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News