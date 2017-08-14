Punctured water main floods Central Avenue and Garvie Road

A punctured water main has resulted in significant localized flooding in Saskatoon’s Silverspring neighbourhood on Monday.

City officials said the break was caused by a contractor working near Central Avenue and Garvie Road at around 1 p.m. CT.

Crews are working to isolate and stop the release of water.

The city said people and businesses in the northeast may experience low pressure or service interruption.

Computer modeling is being performed by Saskatoon Water to determine the extent of the affected area.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.